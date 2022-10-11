LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven is introducing new welcome signs.

The city is replacing the current ones at Baldwin Road and Highway 77, as well as the one coming off the Bailey Bridge.

Lynn Haven officials recruited Mosley High School art students to create a new design.

Mosley High junior Nathaniel Reeve came out on top. His design pays tribute to the history of the city.

He is thrilled to have won and hopes to be more involved in art in the future.

“I wanted to stick to the tile roof because of the history of Lynn Haven and then I wanted a simplistic design for the rest of it,” Reeve said. “I was very happy when they selected it because I knew would get to see it whenever I drive around the city.”

City commissioners approved the construction plans for the signs Tuesday.

The next step is to get bids from contractors. The signs should be complete early next year.