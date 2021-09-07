Planning commission approves ALDI for Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The city’s planning commission unanimously voted to approve a development order for the new store Tuesday night.

ALDI is a German-owned discount supermarket chain that is one of the fastest-growing grocers in America.

In fact, construction started on a distribution center in southern Alabama early this year, that will serve the Gulf region.

In February 2020, the grocery store chain paid 900,000 dollars for a little more than three acres on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven.

The vacant lot sits behind the Innovations Federal Credit Union next to the Publix shopping center.

“As a board, we try to be sensitive to what the community wants from us,” said Lynn Haven Planning Commissioner Jeff Snyder. “In this case, the feedback both from what we’ve heard and what we’ve seen online has been overwhelmingly positive so this has been something that we are happy about because more options for citizens is a good thing.”

ALDI operates more than 2,000 stores in 36 states.

Local student Tiffany Barras said she used to shop at ALDI when she lived in Jacksonville.

“I like it because it’s a lot smaller and you get a lot more groceries for a lower price,” Barras said. “Me being a college student, it actually helps me save a lot of money shopping for groceries.”

Local shopper Josh Hoey said he’s happy to see new development in Lynn Haven.

“For one, just bringing in new business, bringing in different business that people aren’t always used to around here,” said Hoey. “I think it is amazing that they are trying to integrate and trying to move forward in this city to be able to bring in new businesses, so it’s super exciting.”

The planning board approved the order and it now goes to city commissioners next Tuesday for final approval.

No word as to when ALDI plans to begin construction.