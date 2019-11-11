Planet Mercury put on a rare cosmic show Monday morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The solar system put on a show for us all Monday morning.

In case you missed it, the planet Mercury passed right in front of the middle of the sun.

This rare cosmic event is called the “Mercury Transit”. It started around 7:30 a.m. and took almost six hours to make it all the way across.

NASA says the transit only takes place 13 times in a century, and we won’t see it happen again from North American until about 2049.

Mercury, being the smallest planet in the solar system, appeared as a small, dark dot against the sun’s surface.

But like any eclipse, protective eyewear like solar filters were a must in order to see it, and a telescope was recommended.

Transits like these have been helping scientists in their research for hundreds of years. They’re able to study the planets while the centers are as close to the sun’s as they’ll get.

According to NASA, the Venus transits in 1761 and 1769 were used to find the absolute distance to the sun.