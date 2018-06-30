Plane crashes on Bay County road

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Bay County Sheriff's deputies responded to a plane crash Saturday morning in West Bay County.

It happened on Sunbelt Road just off of Steelfield Road. Officers responded shortly before 11am to an over turned, single engine Cessna plane.

Authorities said the pilot was flying from Destin to Panama City when an unknown issue occurred and he was forced to make an emergency landing.

The pilot saw the empty road and attempted to land the plane safely. Officers at the scene say the terrain where the plane was landing is what caused it to flip over.

"It's very soft over here, so when the back wheels landed, it caused the front end to nosedive and the airplane to flip," said Bay County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant, David Higgins.

The pilot was not injured in the crash. The investigation is being handed over to the FAA.

