PJ's and Pillowcases Event Provides Support for Displaced Children

Panama City Beach, Fla. - Hundreds of families are left without homes after Hurricane Michael hit the panhandle around three weeks ago. A nonprofit disaster relief organization along with Florida senator George Gainer helped put a smile on a group of children's faces who have lost everything.

A shelter is not where Sarah Gray imagined her son Bradley would celebrate his second birthday. Her and her three kids no longer have a place to call home.

"It was really hard for us because the kids they didn't know what was going on," said Gray.

They entered the shelter surrounded by strangers but that quickly changed. She said the people in the shelter treat one another like family. Saturday dozens of children were greeted with a surprise.

"We're offering a little bit of hope in this destruction and unhappiness," said Senator George Gainer.

Each child receiving a comfort package, filled with needed items like pajamas, pillowcases, and toothbrushes. Each bundle containing a hand written letter from children impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Local leaders hoping one act of kindness will be passed on in the future.

"It would be nice to say that we had the survivors of Michael later on that we helped someone else, because that's the kind of community we are all across Northwest Florida," said Sen. Gainer.

For Sarah Gray it may not have been the birthday bash she had in mind but it was the biggest birthday her son has ever had. With cake, birthday wishes, and a room full of new friendships.