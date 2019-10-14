Pirates of the High Seas Fest wraps up on Sunday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The past several days pirates have been seen all over Panama City Beach as part of the ‘Pirates of the High Seas’ Fest which Sunday night.

The festival had different events all weekend. There was live music throughout the whole weekend, everyone dressed in pirate costumes, and different vendors, as well as food trucks.

It was a family-friendly event as there were several different things for kids to enjoy. Festival goers and vendors say they’ve had a blast and that this is an event that excites them every year.

“the festival was a grand time, we were at pier park friday and saturday and now we’re at the grand lagoon having a good time. We had face painting, we had music, we had magicians, we had a water flotilla. We had a grant time.If you weren’t here you missed out,” said Captain Pirate of the White Sands, Bel Mcrea.

Festivities concluded at the Captain Anderson’s Marina with a firework show Sunday evening.

“I think we had more people this year than we did last year, it was such a great time. People were just flowing, we still have people coming in to listen to music and watch fireworks,” said Mcrea.

Next year’s pirates festival will take place during Columbus Day weekend.

