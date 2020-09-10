Pilot survives emergency Gulf landing

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A pilot made it out without any major injuries after his small plane went down in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a banner plane went down in the Gulf off Okaloosa Island around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday.

First responders found the pilot and were headed back to shore in less than 15 minutes after the crash, deputies said.

Deputies said the pilot was towing a 90-foot advertisement banner that he dropped into the water prior to landing.

So far, there is no explanation for what caused the plane to go down. The FAA will investigate the situation further.