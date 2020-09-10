Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Pilot survives emergency Gulf landing

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photos curtousy of Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A pilot made it out without any major injuries after his small plane went down in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a banner plane went down in the Gulf off Okaloosa Island around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday.

First responders found the pilot and were headed back to shore in less than 15 minutes after the crash, deputies said.

Deputies said the pilot was towing a 90-foot advertisement banner that he dropped into the water prior to landing.

So far, there is no explanation for what caused the plane to go down. The FAA will investigate the situation further.

Photos courtesy of Okaloosa County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Tracking the Tropics: 6 disturbances being monitored, one could impact Florida

Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class

Game day tailgating & food ideas with News 13 This Morning

Game day tailgating & food tips with News 13 This Morning

Telehealth services now offered at Vernon Middle School for students and staff

Crews to finish "23rd Street Flyover" by the morning

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the