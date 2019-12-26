Pilot dies during Bonifay emergency medical flight

HEADLAND, Ala. (WMBB) – Alabama Authorities are investigating the death of a pilot after his medivac helicopter crashed.

The pilot, Doug Davis, was on his way back to the Headland, Alabama, area Wednesday evening after responding to a fatal car crash on Highway 79 near Bonifay in Holmes County, Florida.

Bonifay Fire-Rescue officials say Holmes County EMS had requested two helicopters to respond to the crash, but had canceled Davis’ chopper.

According to our sister station WDHN, Davis experienced a heart attack while flying back to the Survival Flight base in Headland.

He managed to land the helicopter, but it rolled on its side.

Two crew members onboard the helicopter were not hurt.

They helped paramedics get Davis to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The incident is still under investigation.

We’ll have the latest details as soon as authorities release more information.