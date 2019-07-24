Pier Park Hosts School Supply Drive for Boys and Girls Club

With hurricane repairs at the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County still underway, Pier Park is reaching out to help.



They are accepting supply donations for their after school program.



With several different drop off locations, including Dillards, the management office, Nike, Margaritaville and Tervis, this is their way of giving back to the community.



The supply drive will be held from Monday, July 29th through Friday, August 9th.



Pier park is collecting any and all school supplies for all grade levels.



Pier Park’s Director of Marketing, Syara Perez, says this is a great opportunity to help take stress off parents.



“Our goal this year is 500 donations, so any little thing will help.” said Perez.

“Pier Park is such a community center here in Panama City. Helping across the bridge would be amazing. anything we can do we just want to be that pillar in the community.” said Perez.



Tax free weekend also starts on August 2nd. So any purchases made at retail stores, below $60 is tax free, school supplies under $15 is also tax free.



Pier Park tenants have become a part of is the rewards program as well. If you bring your receipt for proof of purchase to the management office, they will qualify you for the rewards perks.



Bryanna Muscella, Marketing Administrator says the rewards will vary.



“Some tenants have donated gift cards, others are providing a discounts, others are providing a percentage off services. So it just depends on which tenant has decided to give what.” said Muscella.



Again the drop off locations include the Pier Park management office, Margaritaville, Dillards, Nike and Tervis.



For more information follow the link to their facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/events/954240818241130/