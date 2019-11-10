Pier Park hosts annual Seafood Festival

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Residents and visitors to Panama City Beach enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon Saturday full of oysters and shrimp as Pier Park hosted its annual ‘Seafood Festival’.

Fifteen vendors from across the Panhandle filled Pier Park Drive, handing out samples of their greatest seafood treats.

Among those participating were ‘Dirty Dicks Crab House’, ‘Montego Bay Seafood House’, and even ‘The Red Bar’ from Grayton Beach.

Residents were able to enjoy a variety of dishes while enjoying live music. Those who planned the event said it’s a great way for the community to indulge in locally caught fish.

“I think because it is like kind of the off-season for everybody just having an event to help the locals out just to have a fun weekend to come out to the mall, not just only shop but also have something to do and bring family out and get a taste of what Panama City Beach has to offer,” said Syara Perez, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Pier Park.

Pier Park holds the Seafood Festival each year, giving the community a fun way to try delicacies from their own backyard.