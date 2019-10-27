Pier Park hosts 4th annual ‘Brew n Boo’ festival

Breaking News
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Who says Halloween is just for kids? Hundreds of adults spent Saturday afternoon celebrating the holiday over in Panama City Beach.

Pier Park held its fourth annual ‘Brew n Boo’ festival, an event where adults can travel around the streets of Pier Park, tasting samples of different beers as they go.

They partnered with Gold Ring Brewery to offer over 80 different beers.

Each tent had a little something for everyone. Festival-goers were also able to participate in a costume contest, showing off their creativity and Halloween spirit.

“It’s something for adults to do, you know there’s so many events and activities for kids but there aren’t a lot of options for adults so we like that we can get dressed up, act like kids, but then get to have some really nice brews from all over the area and really like all over the region,” said Lee Ann Leonard, a festival attendee.

Adults got to try beers from across the state of Florida and even a few new brews from out of state.

