PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual New Year’s Eve Beach Ball drop event at Pier Park was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In response to COVID-19, we have made the decision to scale back our holiday activities for this year and will not be hosting the annual New Year’s Eve Beach Ball event at Pier Park,” said Joellyn Fellmeth, Vice President Marketing at Pier Park.

The annual event usually draws thousands of people to the retailer and Panama City Beach.