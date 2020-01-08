Pier 1 Imports announces closure of up to 450 locations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas — Pier 1 Imports, Inc. officials announced on Monday that the home decor chain will close up to 450 locations nationwide.

There are two locations currently in our area, one in Panama City Beach and another in Destin.

The announcement was made in the company’s third quarter fiscal 2020 report.

According to the report, the company’s net sales decreased 13.3 percent compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Pier 1 Imports has also experienced a net loss of $59 million this year.

Pier 1’s CEO and CFO, Robert Riesback, said in a statement that the company is moving forward with an ‘appropriately sized store footprint and operating structure.’

Nearly half of the chain’s 942 locations could be closing.

No word yet on which stores those will be, but the company reports that they are using a third-party liquidator to manage the closures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Pier 1 Imports announces closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pier 1 Imports announces closures"

Forestry officials use aerial ignition for controlled burn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forestry officials use aerial ignition for controlled burn"

Candidates for Parker city positions discussed at council meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidates for Parker city positions discussed at council meeting"

Houston company considering rebuilding La Brisa Inn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston company considering rebuilding La Brisa Inn"

Professional homesteaders visit Bonifay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Professional homesteaders visit Bonifay"

Impeachment protesters make DC presence known

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impeachment protesters make DC presence known"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.