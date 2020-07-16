Physicians weigh in on why it’s important to wear face masks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local physicians are now speaking out about the importance of wearing a face mask.

Dr. Roman Nation practices family medicine here in Panama City and says the younger patients they see don’t necessarily don’t have to worry about themselves, those they could pass it on to.

“…because we do see a lot of healthier, younger patients, that do have it but it’s who they pass it on to who’s not going to be so lucky,” Nation said.

On Wednesday morning, the Panama City Beach City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday morning requiring most business employees to wear masks.

Nation said he’s happy to hear this but said it’s crucial people wear them correctly in order for them to be effective.

Pro-mask physicians in the area say the time is now to start wearing masks before it is too late.

As ICU beds fill up across the state, local doctors want everyone to do what they can to ensure area hospitals don’t get to that point.

“…we just don’t want to become one of those statistics,” said Dr. Amir Haghighat, a cardiologist with the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida. “Fortunately, right now at our hospitals, we still have beds but that may not be the case if we don’t get ahead of it now.”

Haghighat wants people to realize it’s not longer about themselves, it’s about others.

“…it doesn’t just protect you, it mostly protects other because you may be an asymptomatic carrier,” Haghighat said. “And how would you feel if you realized later as an asymptomatic carrier you just came into contact with friends, family, community members, and spread it to them?”

As of Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County reported 1,523 positive cases of COVID-19.