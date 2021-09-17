Photo of woman’s body leads to Pensacola murder arrest, body yet to be found

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested for homicide after police say a photo of his missing roommate’s body was found on his cellphone.

On Sept. 12, 40-year-old Latonya Antionette Baxter of the 100 block of Warwick Avenue in Pensacola was reported as missing to Pensacola Police by her daughter. At that point, Baxter had been missing for two days.

Investigators looked around Baxter’s home, who she shared with her daughter and a roommate, 38-year-old Giles Curt Jones. Investigators found blood in Baxter’s bedroom and other locations on the property, as well as in a vehicle belonging to Jones.

Giles Curt Jones

Investigators were able to obtain a cell phone belonging to Jones, and on that phone, they say was a photograph of Baxter, who was deceased with obvious signs of trauma. The photograph was taken at 1:54 p.m. Sept. 11. Her body has not been recovered, and search efforts are underway.

Police say Jones’ vehicle was in Century in north Escambia County on Sept. 11 at about noon and came back through the area at about 3 p.m. Police arrested Jones late Wednesday afternoon at the Pensacola Greyhound bus station. He is being charged with premeditated first-degree murder, which is a capital felony.

If anyone has information on this case, contact Pensacola Police at 850-435-1901, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or download the P3 App on your smartphone.