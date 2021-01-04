Phone lines to health departments are down across the state

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A crush of interest in the coronavirus vaccine has resulted in down phone lines to health departments across the state.

Bay, Walton, and Tampa health departments are reporting that their phone lines are down. Bay County officials said they will release their distribution plan soon. They are urging people not to call the health department and appointments can be made online at some point in the future.

Walton County said residents can call this number (850) 892-8392 to make an appointment. The coronavirus immunizations for individuals ages 65 years and older.

