Pet owners have a pawsome Howl-O-Ween celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Pet owners from across Bay County had a paw-some morning over at Al Helms Dog Park.

Over 300 pet owners heading out for a Howl-O-Ween celebration hosted by Panama City Parks and Recreation and the City of Panama City.

Dogs of all breeds, shapes, and sizes took over the park, playing with each other and having a good time.

Over 30 dogs participated in a costume contest, bringing their best looks to the park.

Those who planned the event said it’s been a few years since their last Halloween event and they’re happy to be doing it once again.

“It’s a community that continually connects with each other and you know, like I said, this is one of our more utilized parks and we want to start doing more and more of these things in the community whether its a playground or a dog park,” said Ty Farris, Senior Manager for Quality of Life Panama City.

The Lucky Puppy Rescue was also there helping some furry friends find a new home.