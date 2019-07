PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Taz, a four year old shepard mix, has been at the Humane Society of Bay County for a few months now, and is hoping to have a home soon.

Shelter manager Lauryn Gill says Taz will bark and be vocal in the row of dogs, but once he’s taken out, he changes.

Taz gets along with some dogs, but not all.

His adoption fee is $100, which covers a microchip, neutering and shots. He is already neutered.

Watch the video above for more information about Taz.