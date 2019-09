PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day is an energetic kitten looking for her furever home.

Sydney is four months old and did recently have an eye removed after an eye infection, but she still has her curiosity.

Sydney loves dogs, and the Humane Society of Bay County says she would be good in any home.

Her $100 adoption fee includes a microchip, spaying and shots.

If you are interested in adopting Sydney, contact the Humane Society at (850) 215-7120 or visit their website.