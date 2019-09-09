Panhandle Pet of the Day- Rosie

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day is the mother of four puppies at the Humane Society of Bay County, but is looking for her furever home.

Rosie is a three-year-old cattle mix. She knows sit and shake and likes being around other dogs and kids. Shelter manager Lauryn Gill says Rosie would fit well into any home.

Rosie is currently being treated for heartworm but is otherwise healthy.

Her $100 adoption fee includes a microchip and shots; she is already spayed. If you are interested in adopting Rosie, contact the Humane Society at (850) 215-7120 or visit their website.