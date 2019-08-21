Panhandle Pet of the Day- Midnight and Moon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — You don’t have to jump over the moon overnight to meet today’s Panhandle Pets of the Day- just head to the Humane Society of Bay County.

Midnight and Moon are two-month-old kittens who are also sisters. They love to play, and the shelter is working with them on socialization.

They do not need to be adopted together, but do get along and would be good in the same home.

Watch the video above to learn more about Midnight and Moon. To adopt them, visit the shelter’s website.