Panhandle Pet of the Day- Louis

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day has been at the Humane Society of Bay County for about three months and is still looking for her forever family.

Louis is a six-month-old terrier mix who enjoys playing with toys and curling up on the couch.

She gets along with kids and other dogs.

Her $130 adoption fee includes a microchip and shots; she is already spayed.

Watch the video above to learn more about Louis. If you are interested in adopting her, visit the shelter’s website.