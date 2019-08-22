LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Live at 5:00

Panhandle Pet of the Day- Louis

Pet of the Day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —  Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day has been at the Humane Society of Bay County for about three months and is still looking for her forever family.

Louis is a six-month-old terrier mix who enjoys playing with toys and curling up on the couch.

She gets along with kids and other dogs.

Her $130 adoption fee includes a microchip and shots; she is already spayed.

Watch the video above to learn more about Louis. If you are interested in adopting her, visit the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace
Fill out my online form.