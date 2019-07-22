Panhandle Pet of the Day- Lenny and Jenny

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two adventurous, playful kittens are waiting for a home together.

Lenny and Jenny are both two months old. Their sister, Penny, was recently adopted, but Lenny and Jenny are still at The Humane Society of Bay County.

Lenny is neutered, and Jenny is spayed. Jenny is a female orange tabby, which shelter manager Lauryn Gill says is rare because most orange tabby cats are males. Lenny is a male tuxedo cat, and Gill says tuxedos are normally female.

Lenny and Jenny have adoption fees of $100 each which includes vaccinations, microchipping, and dewormer. Heartworm prevention and flea and tick medicine are provided while Poppy is in the Humane Society’s care.

For more information on adopting Lenny and Jenny, visit the Humane Society at 1600 Bay Avenue or call 850-215-7120. Watch the video below to hear more about their story and personalities.