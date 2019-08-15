Panhandle Pet of the Day- Kenya

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — You don’t have to travel to Africa to meet today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day- just head to The Humane Society of Bay County.

Kenya is a seven-month-old boxer mix. She is very calm and will sit patiently for treats.

Shelter manager Lauryn Gill says Kenya is gentle and would fit into multiple kinds of households and is good with kids.

Her adoption fee is $130, which includes a microchip and shots. Kenya is already spayed.

To adopt Kenya, contact the shelter at (850) 215-7120 or their website.