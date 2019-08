PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day is full of energy and was rescued from animal control.

Kelso is an eight month old Alaskan husky mix who knows how to sit and shake. Kelso does not do well with cats and other dogs in his new home would need to have a similar energy level to him.

Check out the video above to learn more about Kelso. If you are interested in adopting him, check out the Humane Society’s website.