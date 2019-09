PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day is a playful puppy looking for her forever home.

Heidi is a three month old pit bull puppy mix who is currently at the Humane Society of Bay County.

Because she is young, shelter manager Lauryn Gill says her new home should have a yard for Heidi’s energy. Her age also means that she should be able to adapt to any home.

If you are interested in adopting Heidi, contact the Humane Society at (850) 215-7120 or visit their website.