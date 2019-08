PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you like breakfast and are looking for a sunny side addition to your family, check out today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day.

Eggsy is a hound mix who loves toys and kids. The Humane Society of Bay County says Eggsy is still in his puppy stage and needs some basic training. He gets along with other dogs as well.

If you’d like to adopt Eggsy, contact The Humane Society.