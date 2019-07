PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After being rescued from being outside, one cat is looking for a home.

Nine-month-old Dove currently lives at the Humane Society of Bay County and has adapted to being outside, but she is adapting to being an indoor cat.

“She doesn’t mind being around everybody … she likes to probably roam free,” shelter manager Lauryn Gill said. “She’s just a cat and likes to do her own thing.”

Watch the video above to learn more about Dove.