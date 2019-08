PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— Today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day is only three months old and is a little camera shy, but she is ready to be in her forever home.

Caprese is a two month old kitten who lives with her siblings at the Humane Society of Bay County.

The shelter says she still needs some socializing, but is very sweet and does well with other cats.

Her $100 adoption fee covers getting her spayed, microchipped and a set of vaccines.

To adopt Caprese, call 850-215-7120.