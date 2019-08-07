Panhandle Pet of the Day- Banjo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you like music and are an animal lover, today’s Panhandle Pet of the Day may be for you.

Banjo is a two month old kitten. His siblings have all been adopted, but banjo hasn’t found his singing partner yet.

He gets along well with other cats and loves to play with string.

If you’re interested in adding Banjo to your family band, you can find him at the Humane Society of Bay County.

His $100 adoption fee covers his neutering, a microchip and shots.

Watch the video above to learn more about Banjo.