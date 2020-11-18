Perry & Young make $5,000 donation towards eliminating local medical debt

Panama City, FLA (WMBB) – WMBB-TV is teaming up with RIP Medical Debt, a non-profit organization that buys and forgives medical debt. During our News 13 This Morning Broadcast, local attorney Larry Perry joined us in the studio and presented us with a $5,000 donation towards eliminating the debt. We want to thank the firm of Perry & Young for this very generous donation.

If you would like to make a donation to help eliminate local medical debt, you can call in at 850-392-1541 or click this link to donate online