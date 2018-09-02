Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Night Two Brings Thousands to Frank Brown Park

Panama City BEACH, Fla. - It's been a record year for Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. It's the sixth year the popular country music festival has taken over Frank Brown Park. Night one started things off strong.



"Almost 23,000 people here in the park, it was the biggest first night of our festival ever by far," said Rendy Lovelady, Executive Producer.

Lovelady said crews work year round to pull off the three day event.

"It's a year-long process, we take a few days off to recover from this and then we start again," said Lovelady.

He said there's a reason they do things far in advance.



"When you're dealing with talent like Eric Church you've got to get in their schedule, you have to get time in their schedule and you lock it down," said Lovelady.

For many, the concert is one for the books each year.



"Everyone is free to roam and be themselves you're not tied down to a seat for four hours and the music is great," said Kevin Bramlett, event attendee.

And the fun continues, rain or shine.

"The weather doesn't stop anyone from coming, we've got rain and mud and everyone is still walking around having a good time," said Bramlett.

Organizers said people come from all over the world.



"We've have sold into all 50 states and 14 counties," said Lovelady.



Lovelady said tickets sold at a faster pace this year than ever before.



"It has also taken over six years to get people to trust that were labor day weekend, they trust the fact that the traffic is good, the police are nice, and that the talent is going to be good," said Lovelady.



The event is already set for 2019.