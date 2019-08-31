Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam kicks off Labor Day weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is back for another year of live country music and a weekend full of fun.

Gates opened at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, with country fans waiting in line starting at 11 a.m.

Tim McGraw headlined Friday night, followed by Jason Aldean Saturday and Kid Rock on Sunday closing out the concert weekend. Other performers throughout the weekend include Midland, Locash, Big And Rich and many more.

Last year Gulf Coast Jam brought in over 73,000 visitors from all 50 states, and this year they are hoping to beat that number.

Everyone planning to come to the concert weekend is encouraged to download the Gulf Coast Jam app for access to a parking map and to locate available shuttling services.