Pensacola woman killed in crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, one woman was killed Saturday night after being hit by a car.

The woman, identified as 61-year-old Verlinda Jackson, was walking across Davis Highway in an area without a crosswalk, troopers say.

The report says Jackson was also wearing black clothing.

Troopers say the driver of a Toyota Camry, 17-year-old Mason Rivkin, did not see the woman and wasn’t able to stop in time.

Jackson was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital, where she passed away from her injuries.

Troopers say no alcohol was suspected in the crash but charges are pending.