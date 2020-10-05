Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Pensacola Police urge safety for ‘large maritime equipment’

Flood waters move on the street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in downtown Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Pensacola Police made an important suggestion as Tropical Storm Delta continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico.

“We don’t know who needs to hear this, and we’re certainly not naming names, but if you own large, heavy maritime equipment that has a tendency to pinball around the bay, now would be a optimal time to lock those down,” officers wrote on their Facebook page.

Dozens of barges became unmoored and crashed into several locations in Pensacola when Hurricane Sally struck the area in September. The barges did heavy damage to Three Mile Bridge. The Florida Department of Transportation said it may take six months to repair and reopen the bridge.

