Pensacola man sentenced after sending explicit photos, messages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Tallahasse jury convicted a Pensacola man in federal court Friday after he engaged in sexually explicit phone and text conversations with a law enforcement officer pretending to be “Rhea,” a 13-year-old Panama City girl.

41-year-old Brennon Holley was convicted of attempted enticement of a minor. Prosecutors say Holley placed a Craigslist ad seeking sex that said ” age, relationship doesn’t matter.” Holley also sent sexually explicit photos to “Rhea” in an attempt to entice and persuade her to engage in sexual activity with him.

The two talked for four days, and prosecutors say Holley was on his way to get to “Rhea’s” house in Pensacola for sexual activity when his car broke down in Fort Walton Beach.

Holley is now facing a mandatory minimum 10 year sentence but the sentence could go up to life imprisonment. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 13.