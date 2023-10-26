PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has died after a Wednesday evening traffic accident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 62-year-old Pensacola woman was driving a 2017 Nissan sedan southbound on U.S. Highway 29, or Palafox Street, and approached John Gray Road when a 54-year-old Pensacola man walked, east to west, across U.S. 29, according to an FHP news release.

The woman apparently didn’t see the walker and struck him around 9:09 p.m., according to the release, which said another vehicle, “believed to be a Dodge Avenger” SUV, traveling in the same direction as the Nissan, also struck the man.

The second driver hit the man and drove away, according to the release.

Next of kin has been notified of the man’s death; the first driver reported no injuries.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-484-5000.

