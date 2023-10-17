PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman he met on Facebook Dating.

Caleb Fast, 29, of Pensacola is charged with kidnapping, battery, aggravated assault and sexual assault.

According to the arrest report, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a woman in need of medical attention.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

The woman told deputies she met Fast through the dating app and that he kept her against her will, sexually assaulted her, beat her and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave.

According to the report, the woman was able to run away after Fast drank a bottle of wine and passed out drunk.

The woman was able to get to the church where she called deputies. In the report, the deputy stated that the woman appeared visibly shaken and nervous.

Fast was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $177,000 bond.