Peer to Peer Disaster Workshop Video

Living through a category five hurricane is life changing, panhandle residents know that all too well. It's hard to explain to people who don't live here unless they've had a similar experience.

Luckily administrators in Bay District Schools are learning from educators who know exactly what they are going through.

Bay District schools held a peer to peer workshop with administrators from Sandy Hook and Columbine High School helping to better prepare bay county administrators for possible situations they may encounter.

Sharing tips on disaster recovery, best practices and lessons learned. One of those speaking was Darin Headrick, the former school Superintendent of schools in Greensburg, Kansas who lived through a tornado that knocked out close to 90% of his hometown in 2007.

“I think it’s good that we share the story because we've been there, we've been where they're at in some sense," said Headrick.

Bay District administrators said hearing from others with similar experiences is helpful in the recovery process here.

Assistant Superintendent of Bay District Schools Denise Kelley says this was a much-needed workshop.

"These people have actually walked in the shoes, they have walked the path that we are about to walk as summer is here, and we start up next year," said Kelley.

The mentors and administrators also gathered in groups to go over lessons learned and an action plan for the future.

"It’s a marathon, not a sprint, as you walk around and drive through your community, you can see that things still aren't back to normal. Normal they talked about this morning, has to be redefined. Things will never be how they used to be, but it’s our opportunity to redefine normal." said Kelley.

The Bay District plans to have more workshops similar to this, for teachers in the future.