SHALIMAR, Fla. (WMBB) — A pedestrian from New York City was killed when he was struck by three vehicles while walking near Shalimar Elementary School.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the drivers did not see the 28-year-old while he walked along State Road 85 near Joe Martin Circle at about 7:30 p.m.

The victim was struck by an SUV and two sedans, troopers added. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.