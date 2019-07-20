Pedestrian killed in late-night accident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- One person was killed in a late-night accident at the intersection of Highway 98 and Beck Avenue.

It happened shortly before 11:30 Friday night. Police said a Dodge Caravan was driving east when a pedestrian entered the roadway while it was raining.

The driver of the dodge was unable to avoid hitting the man and he died at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The crash is still under investigation.

If you have any information, contact Panama City Police.