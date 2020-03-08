Pedestrian killed crossing Highway 98

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A man in Okaloosa County was killed Friday night by a car while trying to cross Highway 98 in Destin.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office, the man is said to be in his mid twenties and was killed while trying to cross the road around 6:15pm near 172 Harbor Boulevard.

The driver was heading eastbound and hit the man who appeared to stepped in front of the vehicle while trying to get to the south side of the highway. He was not crossing the road at a crosswalk.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.