Pedestrian Hit By Van Attempting To Cross Front Beach On Foot

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 12:18 AM EDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 12:20 AM EDT

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - A Panama City Beach man was taken to the hospital with possible ife threatening injuries after a crash on Front Beach Road Thursday night.

According to The Panama City Beach Police Department, Robert Wynn of Panama City Beach, was crossing Front Beach Road on foot near Aqua Vista Condominiums when he was hit by a van.

Wynn was taken to Bay Medical Center Sacred Heart for his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

 

