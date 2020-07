CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday morning, a pedestrian was hit by a car on the 100 block o Tyndall Parkway.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies believe the victim, a 31-year-old man, crossed two lanes of traffic and was hit while trying to dart across a turn lane, according to a news release.

The man was taken to a local hospital. He remains in critical condition and is under guard.

No charges have been filed and the incident is still under investigation.