SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – A Southport Elementary tradition continues this year.

The annual peanut butter drive is back on for the month of February.

The peanut butter drive traditionally supports the First United Methodist food pantry and Backpack program, but the school had a record-shattering year last year.

They collected over five thousand jars of peanut butter which were then distributed across 12 Bay County food banks.

Southport Elementary principal Todd Harless hopes to keep the momentum up and break the record again this year.

“It makes you feel real good inside to see our kiddos bring in peanut butter or whether it’s a food drive, they are always wanting to give back and support the community and I know that it’s very beneficial to all the kids in Bay District Schools through our backpack programs and different things,” Harless said.

The drive is at the halfway point and the current jar count is 1,165, which is right on track if not a little ahead.

The last day to drop off jars is February 28th.