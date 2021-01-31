Peach Creek residents concerns are heard

PEACH CREEK Fla. (WMBB) — Residents in Peach Creek have an answer to their safety concerns haunting their neighborhood.

Back in November, residents brought concerns to the Walton County Board of Commissioners. County officials listened to numerous resident concerns and decided to help.

“We are extremely ecstatic,” said resident Monica Douglas a resident in the area.

Douglas started a petition in South Walton’s Peach Creek area after community members reported numerous accidents. Since the community is right off Highway 98, residents said a deceleration lane for regular and industrial vehicles was necessary.

“We had an accident where one of our community members got severely injured, and I did this petition to say that it is something that is vital to our community,” said Douglas.

The county heard these concerns, and many more, and decided to work with the Department of Transportation to increase safety.

“The county worked heavily with the department of transportation to get their approval to allow us to put in this decel lane,” said County Public Information Manager Louis Svehla. “So what was finally approved was 214 thousand dollars of tiff funding, which is specific to South Walton on taxes collected down in this area, to be able to install that. All that was bid, the contractor CW Roberts will begin that project.”

Svehla said the main road to get into Peach Creek should remain open during the 90 day construction period on the deceleration lane leading off 98.

“A lot of things that are brought to us are brought to us by the public because they are there every day,” said Svehla. “This is probably one of many things that we heard from the public, and we like to hear from the public because it lets us get eyes on what happens in areas where we are not traveling every day.”

Since November, Douglas said the community had many meetings with District one County Commissioner Boots McCormick to list some concerns and solutions.

“Safe, sustainable, and prosperous,” said Douglas. “It just takes someone to step up, and I just decided I would do that.”

This is just the beginning for her neighborhood, Douglas said. They have many more plans moving forward to make their community even safer and bring more immensities along with it.