PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have life threatening injuries after a Wednesday night traffic crash on 11th Street and Calhoun Avenue.

Panama City Police said a Dodge Ram was traveling east on 11th Street when it collided with a parked log truck.

The driver and passenger of the Ram were rushed to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time, police said.