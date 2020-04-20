PCPD: Two charged in home invasion

Bryce Markell Shazier

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police said Monday that they have arrested two men after one of them broke into a Spring Avenue home, fired multiple shots with a firearm and attempted to take property from the residents.

Investigators said the incident happened Saturday and that Adriane Joseph Melanson was the shooter. They added that he fired rounds both inside and outside the home. Melanson was driven away from the scene by Bryce Markell Shazier, investigators added.

Adriane Joseph Melanson

Melanson was charged with home invasion robbery, shooting into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed firearm, and felony criminal mischief. Shazier was charged with principal to the home invasion robbery, shooting into an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault, and criminal mischief.

This case is still under investigation, and anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3112, or they can report their tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.