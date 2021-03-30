PCPD: Trafficking arrest brings in 43,000 lethal doses of fentanyl

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police said a traffic stop brought in a major amount of a killer drug.

Shakeel Charles

“Nearly 90 grams of possibly the most deadly drug available on the streets was confiscated following a traffic stop by the Panama City Police Department on Friday, March 26th,” officials wrote in a news release.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of Louisiana Avenue, Friday night.

Shakeel Charles, 32, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Charles was found in possession of 8.4 grams of cocaine and 17.4 grams of methamphetamine,

and more importantly, in possession of nearly 90 grams of fentanyl,” officials wrote. “The 86.9 grams of fentanyl found in Charles’ possession converts to 86,900 milligrams. The American Addiction Centers says that a mere two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose. Charles was found in possession of more than 43,000 lethal doses of fentanyl.”

So far in 2021, officers with the Panama City Police Department have administered Narcan 15

times to a person overdosed on fentanyl, officials added.