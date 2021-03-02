PCPD: Suspect dressed as Home Depot employee to steal from stores

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man was charged with grand theft after being caught loading merchandise into a trailer posing as a store employee, Panama City Police wrote in a news release.

Officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on 23rd Street and found Dustin White, 32, of Lakeland, GA, loading merchandise into the back of a U-Haul trailer in the store’s parking lot.

“White was wearing a Home Depot employee apron in an attempt to conceal his acts,” officers wrote. “White attempted to flee, but was caught after a brief foot chase by patrol officers.”

Officers said White took more than $1,500 in merchandise from the Panama City location. In addition, he took merchandise from the Panama City Beach Home Depot location as well and possibly from Home Depot stores in Tallahassee in the past couple of weeks, officers wrote in a news release.

“In all three instances, White misrepresented himself as a Home Depot employee to facilitate the

crime,” they added

White is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, possession of methamphetamine and

resisting arrest without violence.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.